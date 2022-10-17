Shell (SHEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $51.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.18, up 200% from the prior-year quarter.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.62 per share and revenue of $455.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +134.75% and +66.89%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% higher. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.89.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



