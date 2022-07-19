Shell (SHEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $49.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.02, up 112.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.69% higher. Shell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.27, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

