Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $63.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.72%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $369.45 billion, which would represent changes of -23.7% and -4.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Shell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.89.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

