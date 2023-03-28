Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $56.17, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 8.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.68%.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.57 per share and revenue of $392.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.06% and +1.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.1% lower. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.5.

Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

