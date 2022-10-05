Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $54.02, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $3.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 185.85%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $450.45 billion, which would represent changes of +133.74% and +65.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher within the past month. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.12, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



