Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $47.78, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 13.2% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 18.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $3.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 112.68%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.80 per share and revenue of $372.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +118.18% and +36.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.89% higher within the past month. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.11.

Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

