Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $51.84, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 15.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 81.69% from the prior-year quarter.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $372.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +104.44% and +36.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.87% higher. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.03. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.03.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

