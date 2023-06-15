Shell (SHEL) Focuses on Fossil Fuels, Expects to Raise Dividend

Shell plc ( SHEL ) expects to boost natural gas production and increase dividend by 15% under the leadership of new CEO Wael Sawan, who will refocus on fossil fuels that helped the company generate record profits last year.

It is a part of SHEL's growth strategy to focus on the most profitable parts of its business, even if they are carbon-intensive, while cutting back on ventures that don't provide enough profit. Despite the emphasis on gas and oil, the company reaffirmed its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. However, it did not divulge a detailed strategy for doing so.

Since former SHEL CEO Ben van Beurden reduced the dividend payout during the height of the pandemic, Shell has been steadily building it back. Although the recent rise will still leave the payout around 30% below the pre-Covid level, the initiative may make investors believe that the business can be a dependable source of cash, like its highly valued American competitors.

Following a 20% cut in production from a peak in 2019, Shell will now work to expand its integrated gas business and maintain oil output beyond 2030.

The company will lower capital spending to $22-$25 billion a year for 2024 and 2025, down from a projection of $23-$27 billion for 2023.

While several other details of the plan are yet to be revealed, the initial outline prioritizes oil and gas while giving low-carbon initiatives a mere supporting role.

