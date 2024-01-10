Shell (SHEL) Flags Q4 Impairment Charge, Eyes Singapore Hub Sale

Shell plc SHEL, the London-based energy giant, flagged a non-cash impairment charge of $2.5-$4.5 billion for the fourth quarter on Monday. These charges primarily stem from the Singapore refining and chemicals hub, for which the company has recently expressed its intentions to sell.

The company attributes this charge to a combination of macroeconomic factors, external developments and strategic portfolio choices. Notably, the decision to sell its Singapore Chemicals & Products assets is a significant contributor to this impairment charge. The assets encompass a substantial 237,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a 1-million metric ton per year ethylene plant located on Singapore's Bukom and Jurong islands. Shell had disclosed a strategic review for these facilities in the preceding year.

Despite the impairment charge, Shell expressed optimism about its quarterly performance. The integrated gas trading and optimization sector is expected to see a substantial increase from the previous three months’ level. Additionally, the company forecasts a production range of 880,000-920,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from this unit. In the upstream business, Shell expects production in the band of 1.83-1.93 million boe/d for the fourth quarter. These forecasts indicate a resilient operational performance.

LNG volumes for the fourth quarter are anticipated to range between 6.9 million and 7.3 million metric tons, up slightly from 6.9 million metric tons recorded in the previous quarter. Shell had initially projected a range of 6.7-7.3 million metric tons.

The energy giant is scheduled to release its financial results on Feb 1. While the company is optimistic about its integrated gas trading and production segments, it cautions that the chemicals and products segment is expected to report an adjusted earnings loss for the December-ended quarter. The decision to sell the Singapore Chemicals & Products assets aligns with Shell's ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and focus on core business areas.

