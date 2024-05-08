Shell (SHEL) Exits China's Power Market, Focuses on Fossil Fuels

British oil and gas major Shell plc SHEL has pulled out of the China power markets, which includes power generation, trading and marketing businesses. The withdrawal is related to its strategic shift toward refocusing on its profitable businesses, including those associated with traditional fossil fuels, such as oil and natural gas. Apart from that, the withdrawal can also be linked with intense competition and challenges in achieving profitability within China's electricity retail market.

Management has stated that it is being selective when it comes to investing in power, emphasizing that its focus will be on delivering value from its power portfolio. However, this may, at times, require difficult decision making. Its decision to exit the China power markets has been effective since 2023-end. However, it will continue working with partners and customers to support China’s energy transition process.

SHEL provided the first update of its energy transition strategy in March 2024, since the launch of its ‘Empower Progress’ business strategy in 2021. The update included lowering its carbon emission targets and refining the approach to electricity business development. The updated strategy prioritizes specific markets and segments, with an emphasis on increasing electricity sales to commercial customers while decreasing sales to retail customers.

However, SHEL’s withdrawal from the power business does not include its electric vehicle charging business. The electric vehicle charging business remains a significant growth market for the company, per management.

It has implemented broader cost saving measures to save up to $3 billion in annual costs. It exited the retail power sector of Europe and divested several offshore wind and low-carbon projects. The British energy major is also in the talks to sell off its U.S. solar assets.

SHEL’s refining and petrochemical complex in Singapore is put under review. In the light of cost savings, it has also implemented company-wide staff reductions, including in its low-carbon solutions division.

Shell is slowing down on its energy transition journey and refocusing its attention on the oil and natural gas businesses. In particular, management expects the demand for natural gas to rise in the upcoming decades and plans to concentrate on this segment.

