Shell (SHEL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Shell (SHEL) closed the latest trading day at $70.09, indicating a +0.47% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 10.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.13, reflecting a 23.38% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $85.78 billion, showing a 3.64% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.25 per share and revenue of $351.54 billion, which would represent changes of -1.79% and +8.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.13% higher. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Shell is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.62 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SHEL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

