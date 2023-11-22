Shell (SHEL) Discovers Natural Gas in the Mediterranean Sea

Shell plc’s SHEL subsidiary, Shell Egypt, made a significant natural gas discovery in the North East El-Amriya block of the Mediterranean Sea. This momentous achievement marks the culmination of drilling operations at the Mina West-1X exploratory well, the first of three wells planned for the Mina West exploration project.

Site of the Discovery

The drilling activities took place in the offshore Nile Delta, approximately 250 meters below the sea level. The presence of a significant natural gas reservoir is strongly suggested by preliminary data analysis. This discovery holds immense potential for boosting Egypt's energy landscape and propelling Shell Egypt's growth trajectory.

Significance of the Discovery

Khaled Kacem, vice president and country chair of Shell Egypt emphasized the discovery as a significant step forward, highlighting the company's commitment to growth and its role in Egypt's energy sector.

Shell Egypt hired Stena Drilling, an independent contractor, to deploy a specialized mobile offshore drilling unit to help with drilling operations. This strategic collaboration demonstrates the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise to maximize exploration success.

Impact on Egypt's Energy Landscape

This discovery aligns with Egypt's ambitious plans to expand its energy infrastructure and diversify its energy portfolio. In July 2023, Tarek El-Molla, Egypt's minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, revealed a $1.8 billion plan to drill 35 new gas wells across the Mediterranean Sea by 2025.

As part of this initiative, 21 gas wells are slated for drilling during fiscal 2023-2024, followed by an additional 14 wells in the subsequent year. Major international companies, including Shell, and Chevron CVX are actively involved in this ambitious endeavor.

Egypt's Commitment to Renewable Energy

El-Molla emphasized the Egyptian petroleum sector's unwavering commitment to exploring new oil and gas resources. Over the past five years, Egypt has made remarkable strides in this domain, discovering 284 new fields, comprising 217 oil wells and 67 gas wells.

These discoveries have significantly supported Egypt's oil reserves, with an estimated addition of 1.32 billion barrels. This substantial increase in reserves has translated into a notable production boost, further strengthening the country’s energy security.

Conclusion

The discovery of natural gas in the North East El-Amriya block of the Mediterranean Sea is a milestone for Shell Egypt and a promising development for Egypt's energy sector. It has the potential to boost the country’s energy production and contribute to its economic growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, both SHEL and CVX carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Liberty Energy is valued at $3.35 billion. LBRT currently pays a dividend of 20 cents per share, or 1.01% on an annual basis.

LBRT is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to North American onshore exploration and production companies.

Oceaneering International is worth approximately $2.12 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 39.9%.

The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.