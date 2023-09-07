Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $63.03, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.39% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.76%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.56 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion, which would represent changes of -20.45% and -1.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% lower. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.13.

Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

