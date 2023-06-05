Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $57.71, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.38%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher within the past month. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.65, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

