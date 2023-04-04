Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $59.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.29% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, down 1.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.38 per share and revenue of $392.81 billion, which would represent changes of -12.83% and +1.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% lower. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.64.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

