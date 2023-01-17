Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $59.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 28.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.74% lower. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.41, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

