Shell (SHEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) closed at $54.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.69% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 81.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.65 per share and revenue of $372.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.95% and +36.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.68% higher within the past month. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.32, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

