Shell (SHEL) Calls Off EPCI Deal for Project in Singapore

Shell’s SHEL subsidiary, Shell Eastern Petroleum, terminated a key engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract that it had previously awarded to Malaysian contractor Sapura Energy for the second phase of Singapore's single-buoy mooring pipeline rejuvenation project. This move sent shockwaves through the industry and raised questions about the project's future.

Let’s delve into the details of this termination, its potential implications and the context surrounding it.

Background of the Contract

Originally awarded in 2020, the contract signified a substantial commitment by Shell to revamp its pipeline infrastructure in Singapore. The project aimed to repair a nearshore pipeline and single-buoy mooring system at Shell's Bukom refinery in the country. It was a crucial part of Shell's efforts to ensure efficient and safe offloading of crude oil, a cornerstone of the company’s operations.

The Termination

In a filing to Malaysia's stock exchange Bursa, Sapura Energy revealed that the termination of the contract followed a letter dated 20 Sep, from a Shell subsidiary and a meeting between the companies on 5 Oct. According to a statement by Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd (SOSB), Shell decided to terminate the contract without admission of liability, reserving all of SOSB's rights.

Legal Ramifications

In response to the termination, SOSB sought legal advice from external counsel, suggesting that this decision may not be taken lightly. The termination of such a significant contract could lead to legal disputes and financial problems for both parties. While the exact nature of these consequences is yet to be seen, they could have far-reaching effects on both Shell and Sapura Energy.

Project Rescoping

Before the termination, Sapura Energy had been in negotiations regarding the rescoping of its EPCI contract for the second phase of Shell's pipeline rejuvenation project. This suggests that there might have been issues or disagreements regarding the project's scope, timeline, or other critical aspects. While the exact reasons behind the termination are not explicitly stated, it's clear that this project was facing challenges that led to its dissolution.

Industry Speculation

As news of this termination spread throughout the industry, speculations regarding the broader implications for the oil and gas sector sparked. This raised questions about the stability of EPCI contracts in the current economic and geopolitical landscape. The oil industry, in particular, is subject to fluctuations in supply and demand, and the termination of major contracts can have a ripple effect on oil businesses and the market as a whole.

Conclusion

The termination of the Shell-Sapura Energy contract for the pipeline rejuvenation project in Singapore has raised eyebrows and sparked debate within the industry. While the exact reasons behind this decision remain undisclosed, it is clear that the project faced significant challenges. The legal ramifications and potential consequences for both parties are yet to be determined.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy CVI and USA Compression Partners USAC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Harbour Energy HBRIY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVR Energy is valued at $3.2 billion. In the past year, its shares have lost 9.9%.

CVI currently pays a dividend of $2 per share or 6.28% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 30% of earnings.

USA Compression Partners is valued at around $2.54 billion. USAC currently pays a dividend of $2.10 per unit, or 8.12% on an annual basis.

USAC provides natural gas compression services. The company offers compression services to oil companies and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. It also operates stations.

Harbour Energy is worth approximately $2.4 billion. HBRIY currently pays a dividend of 21 cents per share, or 6.59% on an annual basis.

The company's activities include acquiring, exploring, developing, and producing oil and gas reserves. It has ownership stakes in several properties in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.