Shell (SHEL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Shell (SHEL) ended the recent trading session at $71.55, demonstrating a +0.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has risen by 0.85% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $1.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.71 billion, up 16.69% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.31 per share and a revenue of $351.7 billion, signifying shifts of -1.07% and +8.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower within the past month. At present, Shell boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.14, so one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that SHEL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

