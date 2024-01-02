Shell (SHEL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Shell (SHEL) reached $65.91, with a +0.17% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Shell will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.09, showcasing a 24.28% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $90.92 billion, down 10.15% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Shell is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.42.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

