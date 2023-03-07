Shell (SHEL) Acquires Europe's Largest RNG Producer for $2B

Shell plc’s SHEL wholly owned subsidiary, Shell Petroleum NV, has recently completed its acquisition of Nature Energy Biogas A/S — the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe. This move has enabled Shell to acquire Nature Energy's portfolio of operating plants, infrastructure, associated feedstock supply and its pipeline of growth projects. Additionally, the acquisition has provided Shell with in-house expertise in the design, construction, and operation of innovative and differentiated RNG plant technology.

The agreement was signed in November 2022, which included the acquisition of Nature Energy's operating plants with their corresponding infrastructure and feedstock arrangements. It also included a pipeline of approximately 30 new plant projects in Europe and North America. The acquisition involves purchasing 100% of Nature Energy's shares and is valued at approximately $2 billion.

RNG, also known as biomethane, is a type of biogas that is processed to remove impurities and increase its methane content. It is chemically identical to natural gas and can be used in the same way as fuel for heating, cooking and transportation. RNG is considered a renewable energy source because it is produced from organic materials that would otherwise be discarded as waste.

Shell has been shifting toward renewable energy sources in the recent years, as part of its goal to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050. The acquisition of Nature Energy is part of this strategy. RNG is seen as a complementary energy source to wind and solar power, as it can be produced from organic waste and biomass. Additionally, RNG can be used in existing natural gas infrastructure, making it a more convenient and practical solution for reducing carbon emissions in the short term.

Nature Energy currently manages and operates ten biogas plants located in Denmark. These plants use an extensive range of sources including manure, organic waste and straw to produce RNG. The total production capacity of these plants amounts to 800 GWh per annum, which is equivalent to the energy consumption of roughly 50,000 households. Nature Energy has plans to broaden its reach across Europe, with focus on France and the United Kingdom.

RNG can be derived from a diverse range of sources, such as agricultural waste, food waste, wastewater treatment plants and landfills. The process begins by capturing the biogas generated through anaerobic digestion or gasification, which is then purified to remove impurities including carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide and moisture. The resulting RNG can be used as a transportation fuel or injected into natural gas pipelines.

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) offers several environmental benefits compared to fossil fuels. Firstly, RNG helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by converting methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into usable fuel. Secondly, RNG helps reduce the amount of organic waste that would typically be burned or dumped in landfills. This could lead to environmental and health concerns. Finally, RNG can support the growth of a circular economy by using waste materials as a source of energy.

The acquisition of Nature Energy is expected to be a profitable move for Shell, as the former is known to generate significant cash flow. It is projected to increase Shell's earnings and provide double-digit returns. The acquisition will also provide Shell with unparalleled customer access and an extensive global presence in trading and supply chain positions, thus further boosting its value.

The acquisition of Nature Energy is a significant step toward Shell’s transition to renewable energy.

Shell, a multinational energy and petrochemical company, headquartered in London, engages in the exploration, extraction, marketing and transportation of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also produces gas-to-liquid fuels and other products.

About Shell

Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. The company is fully integrated, meaning it participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production, to refining and marketing. The company counts ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX as its peers.



ExxonMobil's bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management's track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.



Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, San Ramon, CA-based Chevron generates nearly $250 billion in annual revenues and produces around three million barrels per day of oil equivalent.

