Shell shareholders vote for move to Britain -preliminary results

AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - In a preliminary result, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L shareholders on Friday voted in favour of a plan to move the company's headquarters and its tax home to Britain.

Chairman Andrew Mackenzie announced the preliminary results, with 57.9% of outstanding shares cast and more than 99% in support of the plan. The final tally will be released later.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman )

