Shell shareholders overwhelmingly support energy transition plan

Royal Dutch Shell shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company's energy transition strategy in a vote at its annual general meeting, the company said on Tuesday.

According to a tally of most votes, the resolution won 88.74% of votes.

Shareholders also rejected by a vote of 69.53% a second climate resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set more "inspirational" greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

