Shell shareholder meeting disrupted by climate protesters

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

May 23, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

By Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L Chairman Andrew Mackenzie was unable to start the energy giant's annual general shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid climate activists singing and shouting before being carried out one by one by security staff.

The scenes were reminiscent of Shell's shareholder meeting last year which was delayed by around three hours with similar, staggered protests.

"Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more," a choir of about a dozen protesters sang with Chief Executive Wael Sawan and Chairman Andrew Mackenzie looking on.

Shell is also facing an increasingly vocal minority of institutional shareholders saying it must move faster to tackle climate change while it seeks to balance pressure from other investors to capture profits from oil and gas.

"We've heard this point many times now," Mackenzie told the protesters after close to half an hour of disruptions at the beginning of the meeting.

