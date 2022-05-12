Shell sells Russian retail business to Lukoil

May 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM has agreed to buy oil major Shell's SHEL.L Russian retail and lubricants businesses, the companies said on Thursday, as part of the British company's plans to exit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The deal includes 411 retail stations, mainly located in the Central and Northwestern regions of Russia, and the Torzhok lubricants blending plant, Shell said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

