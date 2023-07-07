News & Insights

Shell sees significantly lower trading in gas division for second quarter

July 07, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L, Europe's largest oil and gas company, said on Friday it expects second-quarter trading at its gas division to be "significantly lower" compared with the previous quarter, due to seasonal factors.

In an update ahead of its second-quarter results on July 27, the company also announced writedowns of up to $3 billion for the quarter, primarily driven by a 1% increase in the discount rate used for impairment testing.

The company said it expects to post adjusted corporate loss of between $0.6 billion and $0.8 billion for the period, and added that trading performance in its chemicals and products business was also expected be lower than the first quarter.

