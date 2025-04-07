Shell Sees Sequentially Higher Integrated Gas Production In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL, SHEL.L) Monday issued its production outlook for the first quarter, expecting sequentially higher Integrated Gas Production.

For the first quarter, Integrated Gas would be 910 kboe/d to 950 kboe/d, which would impact unplanned maintenance, including in Australia. In the preceding fourth quarter, integrated gas production was 905 kboe/d.

Trading & Optimisation results are expected to be in line with the fourth quarter, despite a higher (non-cash) impact from expiring hedge contracts compared to the previous quarter.

Upstream Production for the quarter would be 1,790 kboe/d to 1,890 kboe/d, compared to 1,859 kboe/d in the preceding fourth quarter.

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be 2,500 kb/d to 2,900 kb/d, compared to 2,795 kb/d in the sequential quarter.

Combined Mobility & Lubricants results expected to be in line with the fourth quarter. Overall, Marketing results are expected to be impacted by a lower contribution from Sectors & Decarbonisation.

The company plans to release its first-quarter results on May 2.

