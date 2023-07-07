Shell Sees Q2 Post Tax Impairments Of Up To $3 Bln, Sequentially Weak Upstream Production

(RTTNews) - Shell Plc (SHEL), a British oil and gas major, Friday said it projects post tax impairments of up to $3 billion for the second quarter, primarily driven by a 1 percent increase in the discount rate used for impairment testing.

In the Integrated Gas segment, trading & optimisation are expected to be significantly lower sequentially, due to seasonality and fewer optimisation opportunities.

Production for the quarter is expected to be in the range of 950 kboe/d to 990 kboe/d, compared to first quarter's 970 kboe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes would be 6.9 MT to 7.3 MT, compared to 7.2 MT in the preceding quarter.

In Upstream, second-quarter production is expected to be 1,650 kboe/d to 1,750 kboe/d, compared to 1,877 kboe/d in the first quarter, reflecting scheduled maintenance, including assets in the Gulf of Mexico, Norway, Malaysia and Brazil. Marketing sales volumes would be 2,400 kb/d to 2,800 kb/d, compared to 2,446 kb/d in the first quarter.

Shell is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on July 27.

In London, Shell shares were trading at 2,255.50 pnce, down 0.40 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.