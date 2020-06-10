Shell sees global LNG market recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels -Bloomberg News

June 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L expects liquefied natural gas(LNG) demand and supply to bounce back to levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic this year, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

"We still very much believe that with the current supply-demand outlook, this is a fundamentally strong sector that will grow at a rate that is close to 4% per year," van Beurden said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast global gas demand to fall 4%, or 150 billion cubic metres (bcm), to 3,850 bcm this year – twice the size of the drop following the 2008 global financial crisis.

The IEA also forecast a gradual recovery in LNG demand in 2021 and 2022 with most of the demand rise seen from Asia, led by China and India after 2021, even as the impact of the coronavirus remains to be seen.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

