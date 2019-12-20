Shell sees $2.3 bln charges, trims output estimate

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it expects impairment charges of up to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and trimmed its forecast for quarterly oil production sales.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L said on Friday it expects impairment charges of up to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and trimmed its forecast for quarterly oil production sales.

The company expects 6.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 7 million boepd for the fourth quarter, compared with its earlier estimate of 6.65 million boepd to 7.05 million boepd.

Shell also said 2019 capital expenditure is expected to be at the lower end of its guidance range of $24 billion to $29 billion.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More