Shell says oil spill contained at Puget Sound, Washington, refinery dock

Adds the amount of oil spilled in paragraph 2

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A crude oil spill onto a barge docked at Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L oil refinery at Puget Sound, Washington, late on Friday was contained on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

Twenty gallons of oil leaked onto the barge, out of which 5 gallons reached the waters of Fidalgo Bay, Shell said in another statement on Sunday. Clean-up operations were completed and all recoverable product was removed from the water, the company said.

The source of the crude spill was identified as a pressure relief valve on the barge and the source was secured, the company said earlier.

The crews were transferring nearly 5 million gallons of oil from the barge to the refinery when the spill occurred, local media reports said.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

