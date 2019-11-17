Shell says oil spill contained at Puget Sound, Washington refinery dock

Nov 17 (Reuters) - An oil spill was contained at the Shell RDSa.L Puget Sound, Washington refinery's dock on Fidalgo Bay late on Friday, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The source of the crude spill was identified as a pressure relief valve on a barge and the source was secured, the company said, adding the spill volume was yet to be determined.

About 20 gallons of oil was spilled when crews were transferring nearly five million gallons of oil from the barge to the refinery, local media reports said.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

