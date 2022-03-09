Shell says force majeure issued at Scotford upgrader in western Canada

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 (Reuters) - Shell RDSa.L has issued a force majeure at its 300,000 barrel per day Scotford, Alberta, upgrader in western Canada, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The plant, which processes oil sands bitumen into light synthetic crude, is also scheduled to start a 65-day maintenance turnaround this month, according to an investor presentation from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, which owns a share of Scotford.

Two trading sources said Shell had cut March deliveries by approximately 20%. One of the sources said the force majeure had been issued last week, but the impact was muted because Scotford's expected output for March was already reduced by half because of the turnaround due to start next week.

Shell did not immediately provide further details.

Canadian light synthetic crude for April delivery last traded at $6.85 per barrel over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, up 35 cents on the day.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)

