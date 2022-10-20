World Markets
Shell says exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude have resumed

Tife Owolabi Reuters
YENAGOA, Nigeria Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil resumed on Thursday following the completion of repairs at the terminal, said operator SPDC, a subsidiary of oil major Shell SHEL.L.

Oil loadings from the terminal had been stopped since mid-July when a leak was discovered on a single point mooring. SPDC had not declared force majeure.

