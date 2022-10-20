Shell says exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude have resumed

YENAGOA, Nigeria Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil resumed on Thursday following the completion of repairs at the terminal, said operator SPDC, a subsidiary of oil major Shell SHEL.L.

Oil loadings from the terminal had been stopped since mid-July when a leak was discovered on a single point mooring. SPDC had not declared force majeure.

(Reporting By Tife Owolabi; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.