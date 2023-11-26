Shell (RYDAF) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 42.87

The average one-year price target for Shell (OTC:RYDAF) has been revised to 42.87 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of 38.20 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.34 to a high of 85.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.81% from the latest reported closing price of 30.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYDAF is 1.42%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 723,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 45,299K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,231K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 6.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,750K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 5.66% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 21,884K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,268K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 5.68% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 18,228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,480K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 5.45% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 16,736K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,288K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 10.48% over the last quarter.

