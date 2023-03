Shell revives German refinery sale as Russian ownership cleared

By Marek Strzelecki and Ron Bousso

WARSAW/LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has relaunched the sale of its stake in the PCK Schwedt C}RO7309414219 oil refinery outside Berlin after the German government last year took control of the plant from its Russian operator, industry sources told Reuters.

The British company's efforts to sell its 37.5% stake in the refinery, Germany's fourth-largest which supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel, were scuppered by uncertainty over the future of the refinery in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February.

The sale's relaunch was made possible after the German economy ministry last September put the German unit of state Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM under a trusteeship as part of a wave of European sanctions on Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the two sources said.

That included Rosneft's 54.17% of the Schwedt refinery. A German court last week threw out an appeal by Rosneft over the move.

Shell this week opened a data room for potential buyers with information on the refinery's operations, costs and revenues, the two source said.

A Shell spokesperson declined to comment. Germany's Economy Ministry declined to comment.

Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA had previously been interested in taking a controlling stake in the Schwedt refinery, which also supplies parts of western Poland, sources in Berlin and Warsaw who were familiar with the matter told Reuters in September.

The refinery has been forced to operate at a reduced rate of around 60% in recent months as it struggles to replace crude oil supplies that were delivered from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline which were halted as part of the EU sanctions.

Most new supplies have come from the German port of Rostock and the government wants to raise that by supplying the refinery with crude imported through the Polish port of Gdansk.

In 2021, Shell tried to sell its stake to Vienna-based Alcmene but the move was pre-empted by Rosneft, which sought to increase its 54% stake. That move was put on hold by the German government last March.

Italy's Eni ENI.MI owns 8.33% of the refinery.

