News & Insights

Markets
SHEL

Shell Reveals Favorable Verdict From Dutch Appeal Court

November 12, 2024 — 04:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shell Plc. (SHEL) Tuesday announced that it is pleased with the Hague Court of Appeal decision overturning the District Court's ruling in 2021 against the company. The case was originally filed by Milieudefensie and other NGOs and a group of private individuals.

Earlier, Shell has stated that a court ruling would not reduce overall customer demand for products.

"Our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 remains at the heart of Shell's strategy and is transforming our business. This includes continuing our work to halve emissions from our operations by 20301, " the company noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.