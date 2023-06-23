Shell resumes maintenance work at Norway gas terminal

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has resumed maintenance work at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant, which had been postponed last week due to a problem with the facility's cooling systems, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The planned July 15 startup date for Nyhamna after maintenance remains unchanged, according to Norwegian gas system operator Gassco.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Terje Solsvik)

