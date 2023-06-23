News & Insights

SHEL

Shell resumes maintenance work at Norway gas terminal

June 23, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has resumed maintenance work at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant, which had been postponed last week due to a problem with the facility's cooling systems, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The planned July 15 startup date for Nyhamna after maintenance remains unchanged, according to Norwegian gas system operator Gassco.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.