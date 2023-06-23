Shell resumes maintenance at key Norway gas terminal

Adds background and detail throughout

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has resumed maintenance work at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant, which had been postponed last week due to a problem with the facility's cooling systems, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The company had halted all non-essential work after discovering a gas formation with hydrogen when cleaning a water-based cooling system.

The cooling system had now been drained and Shell had taken measures that allowed for planned maintenance work to be carried out safely, it said.

The outage at Nyhamna, a key energy source for Europe, has led to lower output from Norway and contributed to a rise in British and Dutch gas prices.

Originally set to resume output on June 21, Nyhamna's restart from maintenance was last week postponed until July 15, which remains the planned startup date according to Norwegian gas system operator Gassco.

