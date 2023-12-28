News & Insights

Shell resumes LNG loadings from Prelude facility in Australia

December 28, 2023 — 04:39 am EST

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Thursday it has resumed loading liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Prelude facility offshore Australia following major maintenance.

The giant floating LNG production facility located some 475 kilometres (300 miles) off the west coast of Australia started maintenance in August following a string of operational issues.

"LNG cargoes have resumed from Shell's Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility following a major facility turnaround commenced in August," a spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Prelude had resumed operations.

