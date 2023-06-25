News & Insights

Shell restarts Norco, Louisiana, refinery after power outage, fire -sources

June 25, 2023 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L began restarting its 227,900 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday following a power outage and brief fire, said people familiar with plant operations on Sunday.

A power outage on Saturday morning caused the release valves on the 240,000-bpd DU-5 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery to open and static electricity set off the blaze that was quickly extinguished, the sources said.

A Shell spokesperson was not immediately available on Sunday to discuss operations at the refinery.

No injuries were reported because of the fire, the sources said.

In a notice posted to area residents, Shell said power was restored to the refinery on Saturday afternoon.

CDUs do the initial breakdown of crude into feedstocks for all other units at a refinery.

Norco is Shell's sole refinery in the United States. DU-5 is the only CDU at the Norco refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

