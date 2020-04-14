Shell restarts Convent, La., heavy oil hydrocracker -sources

US Markets

HOUSTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L restarted the heavy oil hydrocracker late on Monday at its 211,270 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The 45,000-bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil Unit, shut down on Saturday because of a malfunction, the sources said. The restart began on Monday.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith declined to comment.

