Shell restarting second stage of hydrocracker at Norco, Louisiana refinery -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the second stage of the hydrocracker at its 227,400-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

HOUSTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L began restarting the second stage of the hydrocracker at its 227,400-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The second stage of the 40,000-bpd hydrocracker was taken out of production on June 8 because of a malfunction, the sources said.

Shell did not reply to a request for comment.

The first stage of the hydrocracker continued to operate while the second stage was shut, according to the sources.

Hydrocrackers convert gas oil or other feedstocks into diesel and other motor fuels by using a catalyst in the presence of hydrogen under high heat and pressure.

