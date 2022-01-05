Shell restarting gasoline unit at Norco, Louisiana, refinery -sources

Adds company no comment; chem plant unit to restart; background on RCCU

HOUSTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L began restarting the gasoline-producing residual catalytic cracking unit (RCCU) on Wednesday at its 230,811 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 112,000-bpd RCCU was shut by a malfunction on Monday, the sources said.

Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith declined to comment.

Shell plans to begin restarting the GO-1 ethylene unit in the company's adjoining chemical plant once the RCCU is back in operation, the sources said.

The RCCU uses residual crude oil as a feedstock to produce gasoline. Most refineries operate fluidic catalytic crackers (FCCs) which convert gas oil into gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.