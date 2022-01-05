Energy

Shell restarting gasoline unit at Norco, Louisiana, refinery -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the gasoline-producing residual catalytic cracking unit (RCCU) on Wednesday at its 230,811 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 112,000-bpd RCCU was shut by a malfunction on Monday, the sources said.

