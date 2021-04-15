Markets

Shell Requests Support For Energy Transition Strategy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell plc's board has requested support for energy sector's first shareholder advisory vote on an energy transition strategy. The AGM is scheduled to be held at Shell headquarters, at Carel van Bylandtlaan 16, 2596 HR, The Hague, The Netherlands on May 18, 2021.

The company noted that it will submit its energy transition strategy to shareholders for an advisory vote and will publish an update every three years until 2050. Every year, starting in 2022, the company will also seek an advisory vote on progress towards its plans and targets. The vote is purely advisory and will not be binding on shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular