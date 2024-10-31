Shell Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results Amid Strategic Investments

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell’s third-quarter 2024 results highlight a robust financial performance with a 22% rise in income compared to the previous year, despite challenges like lower refining margins and oil prices. The company’s strategic moves, including a $3.5 billion share buyback program and investments in projects like the Manatee gas field and Ruwais LNG project, showcase its focus on long-term growth. Additionally, Shell’s reduced net debt and gearing position reflect strong cash flow management and shareholder returns.

