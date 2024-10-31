News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results Amid Strategic Investments

October 31, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell’s third-quarter 2024 results highlight a robust financial performance with a 22% rise in income compared to the previous year, despite challenges like lower refining margins and oil prices. The company’s strategic moves, including a $3.5 billion share buyback program and investments in projects like the Manatee gas field and Ruwais LNG project, showcase its focus on long-term growth. Additionally, Shell’s reduced net debt and gearing position reflect strong cash flow management and shareholder returns.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.