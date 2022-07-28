Shell reports record profit of $11.5 billion

SHEL

Shell on Thursday reported a profit of $11.5 billion for the second quarter, beating expectations, lifted by strong refining profits and energy prices.

The company also announced a share buyback programme of $6 billion in the third quarter.

