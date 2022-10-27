World Markets
Shell reports $9.5 bln profit, plans to boost dividend

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Shell on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion, easing from the previous quarter's record high due to weaker refining and gas trading, and announced plans to sharply boost its dividend by year end.

Shell's cashflow in the quarter dropped sharply to $12.5 billion from $18.6 billion in the previous quarter due to a large working capital outflow of $4.2 billion as a result of changes in the value of European gas inventories.

The company said it intends to increase its dividend by 15% in the fourth quarter, when Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden will step down after nine years at the helm.

He will be succeeded by Wael Sawan, the current head of Shell's natural gas and low-carbon division.

