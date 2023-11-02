News & Insights

Shell reports $6.2 bln third-quarter profit, increases buybacks

November 02, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.2 billion, in line with expectations, on higher refining margins and strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

The company announced share buybacks of $3.5 billion over the next three months, up from $2.7 billion in the previous three months.

