Shell reports $6.2 bln third-quarter profit, increases buybacks

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.2 billion, in line with expectations, on higher refining margins and strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

The company announced share buybacks of $3.5 billion over the next three months, up from $2.7 billion in the previous three months.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

